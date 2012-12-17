Prom Dresses Retailer Bluegala.com Announces the Launch of New Fashion Blog

Woodbury, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- Due to the rise of fashion blogs, fashion communities are no longer only accessible through the pages of a magazine. Fashion blogs are becoming increasingly popular due to their individualization, creativity, and diversity.



Since 1999, shoppers in the market for popular designer dresses have always consulted New York-based retailer Bluegala. Best known for their vast selection of dresses for all occasions—including proms, cocktail parties, and evening gatherings—the company has always made it a priority to help their customers find their dream dresses.



In an effort to reach out to more of their customers and relate to a wider audience, Bluegala.com recently announced their decision to launch a fashion blog. Readers of the blog can expect to read insightful opinions, updates, and commentaries from Bluegala’s knowledgeable staff. Bluegala’s blog’s content will reflect the company’s years of experience in the world of fashion through expert tips, tricks, and trends.



Bluegala’s inspiration for their new blog was drawn from their extensive collection of dresses. Presently, Bluegala features a variety of dresses on their website, all of which are sorted into categories. Because of the website’s organization—dresses are classified by “New Arrivals,” “Designer,” “Event,” and “Boutiques”—customers can always be sure that they will find a dress to help them look the best for their next event. Shoppers can also search the website easily by using key words.



Customers interested in receiving Bluegala’s latest updates are encouraged to subscribe to their mailing list, which can be done by simply inputting an email address into a form available on the website.



Additionally, any clients with questions about Bluegala’s new blog or merchandise are encouraged to contact the company via live chat, telephone, or email. The company is well known for their excellent customer service.



About Bluegala

For the past 13 years, New York-based Bluegala has provided women around the globe with fashionable clothing and quick, personal, and courteous customer service. Bluegala offers a wide selection of dresses for all occasions including prom dresses, cocktail dresses, homecoming dresses, and evening dresses and gowns from top designers in the industry. The company has been featured on top websites such as Fox Business News, Yahoo, The Huffington Post, AOL, and MSN. For more information, please visit http://www.bluegala.com