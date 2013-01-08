Prom Dresses Retailer Carraz Gowns Will Celebrate Its 28th Anniversary by Giving Away Prom Dresses

Glendale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Carraz Gowns, a top retailer of prom dresses, will celebrate its 28th anniversary in a very special way. The company, which is based in Glendale, Calif., will donate prom dresses to the “Cinderella Project,” which is organized by a non-profit youth center called A Place Called Home.



Based in south central Los Angeles, A Place Called Home sponsors the program, which provides teenage girls with free dresses, shoes, and accessories for their upcoming proms and graduations. Without the help of the Cinderella Project, most of these young girls would not be able to afford or attend these milestone occasions.



Just as the name implies, the Cinderella Project helps transform teens from south central and the greater Los Angeles areas into princesses for these special occasions. The program, which is now in its eleventh year, typically gets a huge number of participants who are all in search of the perfect prom dress. The event is scheduled to take place on April 12 and 13, 2013 at A Place Called Home’s Los Angeles location.



The fact that Carraz Gowns will celebrate its 28th year in business by giving back to the community probably does not come as a surprise to the company’s many customers. Since it was founded in 1984 by a fashion industry veteran who opened a small boutique in Beverly Hills, the business has strived to help each and every girl find the dress that will fit both her figure and her personality.



The store carries designer prom dresses from leading designers like Sherri Hill, La Femme, Jovani , Alyce Designs, Scala and Jasz Couture. For young ladies who are thinking ahead to what they will wear this spring, the store’s prom dresses 2013 selection is sure to have something for everyone.



“Carraz Gowns offers a large selection of evening dresses for everybody and every body, including plus size evening, plus size prom or plus size wedding dresses,” an article on the store’s website noted, adding that the evening dresses range from low end to high end designer names, with different price ranges for the budget conscious.



Carraz Gowns is located in one of the premiere malls in Southern California—the Glendale Galleria Mall in the city of Glendale. It is the perfect destination for shoppers who are looking for prom dresses in Los Angeles. Those who would rather shop from the comfort of home can purchase their prom dress online through Carraz Gowns’ user-friendly website, carrazgowns.com.



