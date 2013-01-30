ProMat 2013 Featured Systems Application Engineering Driver Pro to Eliminate Delivery Errors

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- SAE products were highlighted at ProMat 2013. Jan Schulze and Mickey Johnson represented SAE at the important industry tradeshow. Driver Pro, by SAE, manages the critical distance between the warehouse and the customer’s door to streamline delivery, eliminates errors, and improves delivery efficiency. Drivers initiate routes by logging onto the Driver Pro mobile terminal. Automatically, the trailer manifest, route and delivery instructions download via wireless LAN. Drivers use the terminal to conduct the vehicle safety inspection then scan any case or pallet label on the trailer. This verifies that the load and the trailer are correct for the driver’s route.



When the truck arrives at a stop, the Driver Pro terminal displays items to be delivered, including trailer zone/position. The driver scans items while unloading to confirm the order as delivered. When all items are accounted for, the terminal captures the customer’s signature electronically and generates a signed, “clean invoice” from the wireless printer worn by the driver.



When all stops are complete and the truck returns to the yard, Driver Pro automatically uploads delivery data to billing and warehouse systems. For more productivity, some customers combine Driver Pro with On Board Computer (OBC) equipment. The Driver Pro mobile terminal performs double-duty, eliminating extra in-cab equipment and adding GPS functionality and vehicle tracking along with in-route communications.



Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



