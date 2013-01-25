ProMat 2013 Great Success for Systems Application Engineering

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- SAE products will be demonstrated at ProMat 2013, located at Booth 3979, from January 21-24, at Chicago's McCormick Place. ProMat provided manufacturers the latest solutions to move business forward, showcasing the very best in award-winning manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain equipment. Jan Schultz and Mickey Johnson represent SAE at the important industry tradeshow.



Greg Braun, Senior Associate of Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE) noted, The flexibility of the hands-free system gives pickers the freedom to scan and move packages with ease, simplifying the overall process. Jeremy Doyle, Night Warehouse Selector, detailed, “The Motorola wearable really makes the job idiot-proof. You walk up to the case you need, scan it, pick it up, your label prints, you hit enter and it tells you where to go for your next spot, and you’re done.”



Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.



