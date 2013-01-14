ProMat 2013 SAE Explains Demonstrates Pro Series Integrated Logistics Tools

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- SAE products will be demonstrated at ProMat 2013, located at Booth 3979, from January 21-24, at Chicago's McCormick Place. ProMat will provide manufacturers the latest solutions to move business forward showcasing the very best in award-winning manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain equipment.



The SAE Pro Series is an integrated suite of logistics tools that eliminates errors and increases productivity end–to–end across the entire order handling process. The SAE Pro Series - Selector, Loader and Driver Pro - integrate field proven software, wireless mobile computing and laser bar code scanning in a powerful business solution. Each application targets critical operational points during selection, loading and delivery to ensure order accuracy, optimize efficiency and boost productivity.



Pro Series Error-Free Solutions



- Selector Pro eliminates errors at the pick slot, increases selectors’ productivity, and improves real-time visibility of orders and product shorts/outs.

- Loader Pro maximizes loading efficiency, ensures order accuracy, and optimizes loads for stop sequence.

- Driver Pro validates orders at delivery, collects cash/checks, captures electronic signatures, and prints a clean invoice.



The result is a proven, seamless solution that works in real-time with warehouse management and billing systems to streamline operations, transform workforce productivity, and deliver the savings directly to the bottom line.



Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), http://saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



About SAE

SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.



SAE Systems

http://saesystems.com

Greg Braun

voice@saesystems.com

713-783-6020