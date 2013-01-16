ProMat 2013 SAE Marks 40 Years of Improving Warehouse Operations

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- SAE products will be demonstrated at ProMat 2013, located at Booth 3979, from January 21-24, at Chicago's McCormick Place. ProMat will provide manufacturers the latest solutions to move business forward showcasing the very best in award-winning manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain equipment.



SAE’s hands-free, voice guided system helped Martin Bros. achieve increased productivity by 16.32% with Selector Pro and an additional 4.32% since Voice Guidance was implemented. Martin Bros. also saw improvements in picking accuracy (or reduction in picking errors by 83% with Selector Pro originally).



Martin Bros., an independent, full-line regional food service company in Iowa focuses on “legendary customer service” as part of the core values that has made the company successful. Moving and handling the 12,000+ products through the heart of their operations—the warehouse—is critical to long term growth and customer satisfaction.



Martin Bros. updated their warehouse operations with Motorola and Systems Application Engineering (SAE). With improved fill rates and order accuracy, Martin Bros. also realized enhancements for food safety and traceability. In evaluating solutions, Martin Bros. evaluated the benefits of adding voice to the mix. The results were significant.



Nearly twenty years ago, in 1993, Systems Applications Engineering (SAE) became the first company to offer a warehouse picking solution using a wearable computer, back-of-the-hand barcode scanner and arm mounted display and keyboard at H. E. Butt Grocery Company.



Four years later, in 2003, SAE introduced its patented voice picking system that combined voice picking, barcode scanning and mobile labels printing on a general wearable computer becoming the first systems provider to offer such a hybrid solution.



The innovation continued just two years ago, in 2010, when SAE introduced “Voice Guidance”, its patented multi-mobile voice guided picking system that combines the best of voice directed picking with barcode scanning, thereby eliminating all of the voice training, speech recognition and check digits memorization problems inherent in all voice picking systems, while at the same time improving picking accuracy and users picking performance.



Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.



