ProMat 2013 Success for Innovation Winner Liftn Buddy

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- Lift’n Buddy was the big innovation announcement this past week at ProMat 2013, at Chicago's McCormick Place. Lift'n Buddy (www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design as well as the Edison Award, Lift’n Buddy was recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job. These mobile lifting devices, fabricated of durable, lightweight, extruded aluminum, help companies avoid the exposure of employee injury, litigation, and workers’ compensation claims.



Aaron Lamb creator of Lift’n Buddy held a press conference last Tuesday and shared many important advancements about the electronic two wheeler. Lift’n Buddy is manufactured in the Midwest; assembled and shipped in the U.S.A. The company is a proud partner with RiverStar Incorporated, located in Winona, MN, between Minneapolis, MN and Chicago, IL. Regardless of options or quantities, the ergonomic electric hand truck can be delivered in a timely fashion.



According to the Mayo Clinic, the best ways to limit back injury in the workplace are to modify repeated tasks, avoid over lifting, limit stresses on employees back, and to lift properly. A great way to prevent excessive stress on the back and repeated lifting movements is by using a mechanical lifting device such as the Lift’n Buddy. The Lift’n Buddy provides repeated lifting cycles to limit repetitive stress on the employee and with a lift capacity up to 500 lbs. it can provide a mobile solution to lifting heavy loads of any form. Limiting back injuries in the workplace can significantly limit missed time and loss of productivity and a great solution is the Lift’n Buddy.



About Lift'n Buddy

Lift’n Buddy is committed to innovative products for the health and welfare of material handling workers. and is a proud member of MHIA (Material Handling Industry of America), National Safety Council, and MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association).



Lift’n Buddy

http://www.liftnbuddy.com

Aaron M. Lamb, President

pr@liftnbuddy.com

701.499.5293