ProMat 2013 to Feature Systems Application Engineering Error-Free Picking with Selector Pro

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- SAE products will be demonstrated at ProMat 2013, located at Booth 3979, from January 21-24, at Chicago's McCormick Place. ProMat will provide manufacturers the latest solutions to move business forward showcasing the very best in award-winning manufacturing, distribution, and supply chain equipment.



Thousands of selectors pick millions of cases error-free with Selector Pro by Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE). Selector Pro is the core Pro Series application that automates and directs picking activities throughout the warehouse; it is available in a hands-free voice guidance or in a wearable configuration to meet the demands of any operating environment.



Selector Pro has flexibility and value:

- Configurable Selector Pro maximizes productivity and ROI

- Combining text-based information with revolutionary voice guided instructions for seamless hybrid applications

- Including laser bar code scanning for location verification and GS1 product traceability

- Voice guidance with instant text messaging and keypad functionality – an exclusive feature

- Including wireless “on–demand” label printing in either configuration



About SAE Systems

Systems Application Engineering, Inc. (SAE), http://www.saesystems.com, a Motorola Premier Solutions Partner and a Zebra Premier Partner, headquartered in Houston, TX for more than forty years, has been a leader in Order Selection and Loading, Voice-Guided Picking, GS-1 Product Traceability, Proof-of-Delivery (POD), Direct Store Delivery (DSD), Operator Driven Reliability, Condition-Based Monitoring and Mobile Computer equipment sales.



SAE specializes in solutions that have improved operational performance for customers in the world’s most demanding and dynamic environments. SAE technology has unlocked millions of dollars of bottom line benefits in distribution facilities (grocery, food service, and electronics), Artic pipelines, process plants and refineries.



SAE delivers proven product platforms based on wireless computing, bar code scanning, voice guidance and software that are rugged, reliable, scalable and seamlessly integrated. These factors combine to produce a ROI (return-on-investments) that customers rely on.



SAE is a privately held, global company with an international customer base and a reputation for proven performance. SAE’s dedicated professional team ensures that, while technology will change, the company commitment to innovation, service, support and the customer’s success will not.



