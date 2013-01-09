ProMat Seegrid Special Features Robotic Industrial Trucks at $1.85 Per Hour

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- Seegrid Corporation (http://www.seegrid.com), the leading manufacturer of robotic industrial trucks, announced a ProMat show special lease opportunity. According to David Noble, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Seegrid, “The ProMat special leasing opportunity allows facilities to deploy the driverless GP8 single or double pallet truck for as little as $888 a month. According to Salary.com, a material handling employee, fully-burdened, costs a company $47,639 a year. This equates to a monthly cost of $3,680 or an hourly cost of $23.00. Instead of moving product with manned industrial equipment, companies will lease the GP8 pallet truck at a record low cost.”



Companies are quickly concluding that it make no sense to pay an operator $184 a day to complete non-value-added travel, when a Seegrid robot performs the same task, three shifts a day, five days a week, for as little as $44 day or $1.85 per hour. Noble concluded, “Seegrid robots are more affordable than an employee making minimum wage and do not require benefits, breaks, or vacation, and increase operational productivity and efficiency.” $888 monthly leasing price is based on a 60 month lease price at the end of which time the equipment can be returned or purchased at fair market value. Leases are subject to credit approval, receipt of all executed lease documentation, and delivery and acceptance of the equipment. The Seegrid ProMat show lease opportunity is a limited time offer and expires on February 28, 2013.



The driverless GP8 single and double pallet trucks transport goods using Seegrid’s patented vision-guided navigation technology. The GP8 can transport palletized loads up to 8,000 lbs. safely and reliably without the use of wire, laser, tape, or magnet. Robotic industrial trucks offer a flexible, cost effective solution for the automated movement of products. Manufacturing facilities and warehouses operating Seegrid robots experience reduced labor costs, increased safety, reduced product damage, and improved productivity and efficiency.



ProMat 2013 Special Pricing for Seegrid GP8



Customers who prefer to own the GP8 single or double pallet truck can take advantage of the show special by purchasing the driverless robot for only $49,900…a $30,000 savings.



ProMat 2013 is the premier showcase of material handling, supply chain and logistics solutions in North America. The show is designed to offer productivity solutions and information by showcasing the products and services of over 700 leading material handling and logistics providers. Seegrid will be exhibiting at ProMat 2013 January 21st-24th in Chicago, at McCormick Place, Booth #1531.



The company will be showcasing the driverless GP8 pallet truck, GT10 tow tractor, and announcing a new robotic industrial truck at the show. Seegrid is sponsoring the ProMat seminar called Fact: Robots=Jobs on January 21st at 3:00pm in Theater I.



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages.



Seegrid Corporation

http://www.seegrid.com

Amanda Merrell

amerrell@seegrid.com

412-379-4500