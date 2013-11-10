Promates Launches Social Media Encyclopedia for Verified Expert Contributions

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2013 -- Wikipedia has had a slow an arduous developmental period in which it has gone from controversial upstart to one of the world’s most viewed resources. While the articles on Wikipedia serve to give a general introduction of a topic to a lay audience, many wish for an online resource that is more useful when researching for their professional development. As a result, Promates has launched their online presence to integrate expert knowledge, encyclopedia and social media into a single entity that offers top knowledge and expert discussion in key fields.



Promates.com is a new concept where only experts can write “Wikipedia like” articles, post blogs with news from a business and start interesting forum threads about commonly encountered issues and challenges. Registered users can then ask questions directly to the expert author of the blog, or can write their comments to the forum threads.



Since only experts can start a discussion, the informative level of the threads and blogs is far higher than other forums, and the unique structure allows users to speak directly to one another, share photos and music and sustain a community atmosphere.



The site has begun its resource center with the subject of professional audio, with verified professionals in the field explaining the subject and starting discussions. They will then expand into other areas of film production and beyond as the site grows organically.



A spokesperson for Promates explained, “We already have articles on DAW’s, or Data Audio Workstations in our audio pro community. Our communities work similarly to Facebook groups, in that registered users can join groups started by verified experts in order to gain knowledge, ask questions and participate in discussions. Because the format is more rigid and integrated than Wikipedia, it provides a great number of ways for users to interact with and exploit the information included on the site.”



About Promates

Promates has just been launched to provide expert knowledge on specialist subjects. The first expert category to be featured is Pro Audio. Within the next months the site will be expanded to include Pro Video and Pro Lighting, all essential to the film industry. Promates will then expand to all other topics as fast as they are able to qualify new experts within different topic areas. For more information, please visit: http://www.promates.com/