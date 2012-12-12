PromDressesCity.net Unveils New 2013 Collection of Affordable Prom Dresses

Lafayette, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- Prom is one of the most important nights of a young girl’s life. It’s a significant rite of passage, and it means a great deal to the young people involved. Looking good is crucial, and that can make choosing a prom dress very emotionally fraught. It’s an important decision to make in preparation for the big night.



One prom dress website that is getting a lot of attention recently is PromDressesCity.net. They have built up an incredible reputation for selling beautiful prom dresses with designs that will delight daughters and a price tag that will please parents.



The PromDressesCity.net website works with a slick e-commerce interface that makes it incredibly easy to find the right dress. Dresses are broken into categories, and there is an intuitive search function to assist shoppers when navigating through the range. Site visitors can search by price, designer, product name, description, and even the weight of the dress in order to tailor it to a specific climate.



There are a huge number of different dresses on the site, in a wide variety of different styles, colors and materials. There is absolutely no shortage of choice. The dresses are priced extremely affordably, with a wide range of price points. There are many beautiful dresses even in the very lowest price bracket.



Each dress is available in a wide range of sizes. The dresses are displayed with several high resolution photographs on the site, and each dress is described in details, outlining the materials used and any special detailing.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Finding the right prom dress isn’t easy. There is so much pressure in high school to look as good as possible that something as simple as choosing a dress can become an absolute ordeal. However it shouldn’t be like that. Finding a beautiful dress to wear should be fun. Our website is designed to make it as fun as possible. We have an absolutely huge selection of prom dresses, something to suit every style, figure and budget. Any girl is sure to find something on our site that she will love, and look absolutely fantastic in. We’ve just unveiled our new collection of prom dresses, 2013 is looking to be the best year ever!”



About PromDressesCity.net

PromDressesCity.net is an online retailer of formal dresses specifically designed for prom dances. They offer a huge range of styles at affordable prices.



For more information please visit http://www.promdressescity.net/