Fast Market Research recommends "ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012" from Global Markets Direct, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Global Markets Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012" provides data on the ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.'s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.'s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
- ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. - Brief ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.'s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Evaluate ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.'s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the ProMetic Life Sciences Inc.'s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with ProMetic Life Sciences Inc..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
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