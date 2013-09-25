Prominent Brands Recognize Importance of Influential YouTube Personalities to Reach Key Target Audiences

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- The new face of fashion and beauty are YouTube influencers, followed primarily by a highly coveted 16- to 25-year-old-female demographic.These next-generation social media gurus are taking their well-deserved place as the go-to source for fashion and beauty advice and prominent brands are coveting their influence.



What started as trend with young women coming home from the mall and emptying their shopping bags for casual homemade YouTube videos (know as “hauls”) has grown into a fashion and beauty revolution. A 2012 study by Google and Compete revealed that nearly one in three shoppers uses YouTube to shop for apparel, with video driving 37 percent of shoppers to an online store. Thirty-eight percent of Millennials are likely to rely on video to fuel their apparel shopping purchases.



Fashion and beauty brands are taking note and funneling their products to the gurus for exposure and reviews, especially the standouts with combined subscribers that total in the multi-millions and views in the hundreds of millions.



One of those companies in the beauty realm is BH Cosmetics, which got into the business of creating high-quality makeup palettes and brushes only in 2008. It was recently been placed on Inc. magazine’s 2013 Inc. 500 list, which recognizes the country’s fastest-growing private companies. To reach this distinction, a company had to grow more than 918 percent from the start of 2010. The average company on the list grew 2,900 percent. BH Cosmetics placed at 446 on the list.



“We give much of the credit for our sharp rise in growth onour products’ high visibility on YouTube,” says Fred Sadovskiy, BH Cosmetics co-founder and CEO. “Since the beginning, our strategy has been to capitalize on the power of social media and YouTubers communicate our message directly to our target market.”



The YouTubers have become so popular that they’re being seen offline as well. Kenn Henman, president of ALM Public Relations (aLine Media), the leadingPR company for social-media influencers, says these demand for these young women at fashion- and beauty-sponsored events is getting hotter and hotter. From live tutorials to fashion-week sit-ins, their presence is beginning to transcend beyond the Internet-hooked demographic.



In response to the sharp rise in popularity of the YouTube gurus, aLine Media expanded its Social Media Influencer division and currently represents some of the top YouTube talent in the industry. Created to promote the new faces of tastes and trends, the division counts among its clientele a long list of social-media authorities who post their beauty and fashion finds on YouTube and other social media platforms to hundred of millions of eager fans, subscribers and followers.



About ALM Public Relations (aLine Media)

ALM Public Relations puts clients at the highest level of visibility, name recognition and respect throughout the world. aLine Media focuses on developing and executing of media coverage, talent representation, event planning, social media management and brand marketing. It services many clients with different needs—from YouTube influencers to fashion and beauty brands. ALM Public Relations is ranked #2 in the Top 25 Public Relations Firms on Social Media in 2013 by UWire. More information is available at http://www.alinemedia.com



Media Contact

ALM Public Relations

6610 Lexington Ave

Hollywood, CA 90038

www.alinemedia.com

Jennifer Mitzkus

Jennifer@alinemedia.com

323.962.0204