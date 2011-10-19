Prominent Real Estate Litigation Attorney Says New York Landlord Tenant Disputes Increase As Apartment Rents Rise and Available Rentals Dwindle

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2011 -- According to New York-based real estate law and litigation firm David L Moss & Associates, the deepening recession is putting even greater pressure on renters, landlords and brokers who want to do the right thing. The real estate litigation attorney team of David L. Moss & Associates has deep expertise in all types of landlord/tenant disputes.



While understanding the legal system in New York is especially complex, real estate legal proceedings in the state can be even more daunting. In fact, any real estate attorney New York specialist may be among the hardest working lawyers in the city. New York City landlord-tenant disputes generally fall into the categories of tenant non-payments, alleged lease term violations and Housing Part Actions where tenants ask the court to require the landlord to make repairs. With New York housing stock at an all time low and rents at an all-time high, the landscape for misunderstandings, broken promises and unevenly shared risk is creating a need for cooler heads in dispute resolution—or litigation if it comes to that.



As a highly regarded real estate lawyer, New York attorney David L. Moss sees how the changing economy affects tenant/landlord relationships. As the founding partner of the firm that bears his name, he and his team have represented both landlords and tenants in many different New York rent regulatory law matters. “We’ve handled thousands of non-payment, holdover, and rent overcharge cases, effectively negotiated and drafted commercial and residential lease transactions and handled all aspects of commercial and residential closings,” explained Moss. “In every case, we’ve held fast to our focus on customer service and constant client communication to help resolve the disputes as quickly as possible.”



When landlords and tenants go before agencies that hold the fates of both parties in their hands, it requires a real estate litigation attorney that knows both process and agencies. The firm has handled many cases before New York State’s Division of Housing and Community Renewal (DHCR), the New York City Loft Board and the department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). “We always try to resolve matters pre-litigation, but we have the experience to aggressively litigate a case before a jury or judge when it’s in the best interest of our clients,” explained Moss.



About David L Moss & Associates

David L Moss & Associates is a New York-based real estate law and litigation firm specializing in landlord-tenant disputes. They represent property owners, tenants, brokers, managers, businesses and individuals, helping them to resolve complex legal disputes and other business challenges. Their attorneys have successfully litigated complex commercial matters in Supreme Court (county), bankruptcy proceedings in Federal Court and matters in Civil Court.