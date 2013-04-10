Prominent Surgeon Barely Escapes Electrocution While Performing Surgery - Dr Emile Allen Tells All in His New Book, Eaten by the Tiger

The Woodlands, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- We all have problems in life; but imagine, after years of hard work and study to become a prominent surgeon, something goes horribly wrong in the operating room and, in an instant, your life is forever changed. It’s normally the patient that’s at risk of a complication in the operating room, not the doctor. However, one day as Emile Allen, M.D. was operating to save a woman’s life, he barely escaped being electrocuted and nearly died. He remembered hearing a voice telling him: “I’m not ready for you yet. You have more work to do.” He had no way of knowing the challenges he would face or how many times he would hear those words…



Dr. Emile Allen had suffered a brain injury and, in a split second, went from performing intricate surgical procedures to struggling just to do simple things such as counting change at the grocery store or reading a book. The event not only changed his career but also his identity and capabilities. At the time, he didn’t understand how significant the impact of this incident would be for the rest of his life.



Eaten By The Tiger: Surrendering to an Empowered Life, by Emile Allen, M.D., is a collection of stories and insights acquired through his personal experiences as a surgeon, son and patient that helped get him through the paralysis of emotional and physical loss. He had ridden the gamut of emotions from shock and denial to full-blown depression. While learning to meditate on vacation in Fiji, he heard ‘the words’ again and was transcended to such a peaceful state of mind that his perception of the rest of the world was heightened. He had truly found the meaning of being “Eaten By The Tiger.”



For anyone who has experienced a recent loss or might be struggling with life’s daily challenges, Dr. Allen’s personal journey will undoubtedly inspire you to find your own insights. Regardless of the reason, you will be able to relate to something in his compelling story because it will touch some aspect of your life.



Dr. Allen’s fascinating inside stories of life as a surgeon, life lessons learned from his frustration with the healthcare industry, and his own personal experiences as a patient all exhibit a compassion for others that blends perfectly with his dry wit and grabs the reader’s attention from the first page. In sharing the extraordinary roller coaster ride of emotions during his long recovery that prompted his journey of self-discovery, readers may laugh or cry, but they will all be moved and inspired to overcome their own obstacles and succeed at finding their own purpose in life.



Dr. Emile Allen is a graduate of Northwestern University Medical School in Chicago. He completed his general surgery internship and urology residency at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. He is the former Chairman of Urology and Vice Chairman of Surgery at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, CA. As a retired urologist, Dr. Allen has turned his passion for helping others into inspirational speaking and writing, touching more lives than he ever could have as a surgeon.



Eaten By The Tiger is both motivating and empowering. In candidly sharing all he experienced, from his darkest moments to his utmost joy, Dr. Allen helps readers see that how we deal with life’s challenges determines the outcome of our lives. For more information, please visit: www.eatenbythetiger.com



TIP SHEET:



Sherry Skidmore, Ph.D., Professor of Forensic Psychology: “The stories are magnetic, gripping. They pulled me through the book every step of the way.”



Donna Kennedy, English Professor and Professional Editor: “Wow! I’m an editor and read books everyday for a living. I couldn’t put [this book] down. The stories are evocative and made me feel like I was right there talking to Dr. Allen. He is a writer and it’s obvious he found his true passion.”



Harry Wilkins, III, M.D, Attending Trauma / Surgical Critical Care Attending, Quincy Medical Group: “After reading this book, everyone is going to use the phrase Eaten by the Tiger. Emile you nailed it. This book is a grand slam!”



Sid Vaidya, Former VP of IBM, Founder/Chairman, The Diamonds of Diversity: “In clear and simple language, [book] describes the process of letting go of the emotional and physical baggage in your life… poignant stories illustrate how to transform yourself into a better you. This is one of the most meaningful books I have ever read, and I highly recommend it as a must have book for your library.”



Jeanette Grace: “As a professional writer for over 20 years, I found [this] to be captivating and evocative. Vivid descriptions pulled me into…each story and elicited a visceral and emotional response that not many writers can accomplish…found myself laughing, crying and being shocked by your real life stories…not only engaged my imagination but also demonstrated how to live an empowered life. Thank you, Dr. Allen, for sharing your life with us. Your courage is an inspiration to all of us.”



Pompey Stafford, Investment Advisor: “Since I have recently lost my son, I resonated deeply with Dr. Emile’s life stories and insights. My son’s passing has left a chasm in my heart and soul so wide and deep, that words can’t describe…[book] enhanced my faith and will to move forward but not forget the love and joy my son gave…captivating read with extraordinary stories from his life.”



About Ascot Media Group

Ascot Media Group is a Public Relations firm specializing in promotion of authors and books. PR for authors - www.ascotmedia.com



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Monica Foster

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

Post Office Box 133032

The Woodlands, TX 77393

Phone: (281) 324-2180

news@ascotmedianews.com

www.ascotmedia.com