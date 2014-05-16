Prominent Winter Park Restaurant Offering First Whiskey Pairing Dinner

Winter Park, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Park Plaza Gardens, a popular Winter Park Restaurant, will host its first whiskey pairing dinner on Wednesday, May 28, at 7:00 pm.



The event will be hosted by the restaurant's acclaimed Chef Antoine Ludcene and Sophie O'Donoghue, an Ambassador of Tullamore D.E.W., the legendary Irish whiskey brand. Dinner will comprise of a high-end, four-course meal, each appropriately paired with Tullamore D.E.W.'s finest whiskey.



Those interested in making a reservation or learning more about this event are invited to call 407-645-2475 or visit ParkPlazaGardens.com.



In 2011, Park Plaza Gardens Restaurant was awarded the Open Table Diners' Choice 2011 (Best Ambiance, Most Romantic Restaurant, and Best Food – American).