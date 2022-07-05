Promising Future Growth in the Manufacturing Execution Systems Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2022 -- The global manufacturing execution systems market size is expected to grow from USD 13.0 Billion in 2022 to USD 20.0 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.0%. The use of hybrid deployment type for manufacturing execution systems market and an inclination towards services to fuel the growth of manufacturing execution systems market.



Automotive is one of the major end-user industries where hybrid deployment has been adopted to ensure the upgrading of the system according to the changes in the production process and customizing MES solutions as required. In addition, it helps synchronize the data processes across the complete supply chain operations in the automotive industry, hence hybrid deployment is expected to grow at highest CAGR for automotive industry during forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=536



The automotive industry led the MES market for on-premises deployment in 2021. Growing production of vehicles and increasing adoption of manufacturing execution systems for automating car manufacturing plants are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the MES market for the automotive industry.



The growing awareness in China about the benefits of scheduling, control, and tracking of shop floor production processes through MES software is driving the growth of this market. The efforts taken by government agencies and the manufacturing sector are supporting the growth of the MES market in China.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441