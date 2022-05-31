Promising Future Growth in the Radiation Hardened Electronics Market

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- The radiation hardened electronics market is expected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2022 to USD 1.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. Rising intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) activities is expected to positively influence the growth opportunities for radiation-hardened electronics market.



Continuous shrinking of weight and size and change in power consumption requirement of space electronics has led systems integrators toward the development of a kind of packaging technique, with more use of chiplets and heterogenous packaging of dies. The manufacturers are planning to integrate microprocessors, memory pieces, and serial interconnect in a single system package. Designers are also integrating RF components, D/A convertor, and A/D convertor in a single package, which requires advanced packaging. The evolution for multicore processors from two, to four and currently eight core is required for low earth orbital application. For example, CAES has already developed quad-core GR740 processor and is working on the development of eight-core GR765 microprocessor. These advanced electronic components require improved level of power in compact packages. CAES has developed a SONOS RadHard NOR Flash Memories, which enables contemporary FPGAs to deliver high processing power to improve functionality and capability in space missions.



The market for memory component in radiation hardened electronics market is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. These memory products are used in various critical applications such as nuclear weapons and spacecrafts. These memory components need to be radiation hardened to reduce the total ionizing dose (TID) received by the semiconductor components. Increasing requirement for compute intensive applications in the aerospace & space are increasingly demanding for radiation-hardened memory solutions. This radiation hardened memory offers high density and performance which helps to manage large quantities of data gathered through various processor nodes, digital cameras, and sensors. These features will accelerate the demand for radiation hardened memory components in coming years.



The market for radiation-hardening by design (RHBD) in radiation hardened electronics market is expected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The RHBD technique offers improved protection from the total-dose and single-event effects in commercially produced circuitry. The defense & space industries mostly use RHBD memories, microcontrollers, and ASICs in their applications, and also have a wide scope in nuclear power plants. Along with this, the RHBD helps to optimize the baseline performance and increase survivability and level of operability in realistic natural space and weapon-induced radiation environments, which will drive their demand in forecast timeline.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, the research industry, nuclear power plants, and space organizations are continuously making efforts to meet the increasing demand for radiation-hardened electronics in emerging economies, especially in China and India. Companies in this region are investing in developing innovative and cost-competitive radiation-hardened electronic products. China and India are the major suppliers of radiation-hardened electronics in the region and are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to service providers operating in the region.