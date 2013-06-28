Promising Future Outlook for Personalized Medicine

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- A new research report on “Personalized Medicine Market Analysis” from RNCOS says, that personalized Medicine has the potential to become the future medicine of the healthcare due to robust technological innovations. Advancement in molecular diagnostics has enabled the availability of more targeted therapy options for varied disease areas such as cancer, Alzheimer’s disease etc. Certain innovative technologies such as next generation sequencing have been deployed that proved to provide significant therapeutic results.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report “Personalized Medicine Market Analysis” is spread over 85 pages, provides in depth research and analysis of industrial developments. On account of our analysis we have covered major market drivers and restraints encompassing Personalized Medicine market. The study also presents the industry forecasts based on drivers and opportunities for expansion. The comprehensive research also covers competitive landscape to understand a better vision of the market.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Emerging Personalized Medicine in Cancer Care

- US dominates Personalized Medicine backed by innovations and advancements

- Developing Nations are likely to tap Personalized Medicine Market



About RNCOS

RNCOS specializes in Industry intelligence and creative solutions for contemporary business segments. Our professionals analyze the industry and its various components, with a comprehensive study of the changing market behavior. Our accuracy and data precision proves beneficial in terms of pricing and time management that assist the intending consultants in meeting their objectives in a cost-effective and timely manner.