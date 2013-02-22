Promixx Electrical Mixer Available from Cirrus Supplements for Efficient Mixing of Protein Shakes

West Midlands, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Promixx Vortex Electrical Mixer, an innovative blender to mix nutritional supplements hits the market. Protein shakers are used to mix protein powders and nutritional supplements with a liquid of the user’s choice. ‘There already are a lot of protein shakers and blenders in the market. But most of them actually do not satisfactorily mix the supplements’, as remarked by a body builder.



Notable problems with ordinary protein shakers are bacteria build up, separating mouthpiece caps and low quality seals. “Promixx Mixer is a feature rich, easy-to-use innovative electronic device that can effortlessly mix nutritional supplements with the touch of a button and without compromising their quality"- says Cirrus Supplements, suppliers of the product. Unlike a regular blender, Promixx Mixer neither degrades the quality nor damages the integrity of the proteins and supplements it mixes, owing to a specially designed blade.



This fitness accessory is also competitively priced, compared to the regular blenders present in the market. UK Supplements reportedly goes well with the Promixx Vortex Mixer, making it easier for body builders to prepare optimum quality nutritional drinks. Being electronic, the Promixx Mixer houses a motor that runs at 9000 rpm. The motor is easily removable for cleaning. The device runs off 2xAAA batteries and comes with a leak-proof sports cap and 650 ml tumbler. It’s made of BPA Free plastic marked by the Food Safety department and CE.



The users of the device will also be able to view the ‘vortex’ mixing of UK supplements and the liquid owing to the clear bottle design. Cirrus-Supplements believe the mixer will plough through the competition, as there haven’t been any compromises in the design quality and usage efficiency. Promixx Mixer is all set to make an impact in the Body building community, rendering efficient quality and effortless mixing. The Promixx costs just £12.99 – ‘a reasonable price considering its features and quality’ remarks Cirrus Supplements. Read more on the product at http://www.cirrus-supplements.co.uk/promixx-vortex-mixxer



About Cirrus Supplements

Cirrus Supplements are suppliers of the body building supplements and accessories in UK. They offer a range of products to meet the needs of Body builders. Cirrus Supplements believes in “providing the best products at affordable prices, helping you unleash your true potential without breaking the bank’. The Promixx Mixer is their latest addition to protein shakers they supply.



