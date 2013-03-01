Promo Code for Easy Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment at Bidet4Me.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- A limited period discount offer has been put into effect on the Easy Bidet non-electric dual nozzle toilet seat attachment available atBidet4Me.com. Further discount can be availed on applying a promotional code when checking out of the manufacturer’s website.



The product priced around $130, is now available for a discounted price of $68.99 on a limited period offer. The manufacturers also offer an additional $10 discount for the Bidet dual nozzle toilet seat attachment for users who buy the product directly from their website. Customers can avail the additional discount by using this promotion code # l1GM21al6G8WnEjnn6 while making the purchase. This particular promotion, available right from the manufacturer’s website, lasts from March 1 to March 31st of this year. However, customers will have to register at www.bidet4me.com first to avail this promotional code. The shipping will be free in USA, and payments via Visa, Paypal and MasterCard are accepted.



The MB-2000 model Bidet toilet seat attachment packs a lot of features including water pressure and temperature control knobs. The bidet seat attachment is easy to install, adjustable and provides vertical cleansing. The product sold by BIDET4ME marketplace is designed to be environment friendly, as it reduces the use of toilet paper. The non electric toilet seat bidet comes with two cleaning nozzles, one of which is a self cleaning nozzle and the other, a special nozzle for male or female users.



“Our Bidet seat is designed to relieve constipation and ease hemorrhoid in a simple and practical manner,” says BIDET4ME, the suppliers of the product. “Add Bidet to save forests by using less toilet paper” the company added. There are knobs provided to control water pressure and temperature and the maintenance is said to be easy, as the product is easy to install and the parts are easy to remove for cleaning.



The MB 2000 Bidet seat also features a massaging head and built-in cold water bypass mechanism. A splash guard is added to the nozzle which can be adjusted to spray cold or hot water for easy cleansing. Designed to fit any universal two-piece toilets, this Bidet seat according to the company, connects directly to the fresh water line and requires neither electricity nor battery.



To view more details about the product, its specifications and the discount offer, visit www.bidet4me.com.



About bidet4me.com

Bidet4me.com supplies commercial and residential Bidets or toilet seats to North American and international markets. The website has a reputation for delivering high quality bidets using their advanced technology and expertise. The bidets provided by the company are advanced and hi-tech and much-in demand among their customer base.