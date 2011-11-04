Promofill Inc. Ranks 15th Among Orange County’s Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2011 -- Promofill Inc., the promotional fulfillment services company has once again ranked among the top of the Orange County business Journal’s (OCBJ) 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies. The company specializes in order fulfillment services, warehouse management, marketing logistics, and e-commerce fulfillment solutions for a host of industries and companies.



In a country with a massive entrepreneurial class of companies like the United States, survival and growth is dependent on concentrating on core competencies. Shipping POP and Marketing products is a business unto itself. Consequently, more businesses are realizing that growth is dependent on leaving the logistics of order fulfillment services to companies that specialize in this diverse and exacting process.



As provider specialists in everything from pick pack and order fulfillment to supply chain management, Promofill is increasingly becoming the go-to company for hundreds of small to large product provider companies around the country. As their clients succeed so too has Promofill as they have seen triple digit growth over the last four years. In recognition of their accomplishment, the fulfillment services company was once again ranked among the top of the Orange County Business Journal’s 100 fastest growing private companies. Promofill founder and CEO Daniel Barnet explained what the recognition means for the company and for its clients:



“We are truly honored to have been ranked 15th in the OCBJ top 100 list and receiving the recognition from the business community where we are based. The honor becomes even more profound as our growth is representative of the growth we’ve helped other entrepreneurial businesses achieve over the last five years. The current economy means that businesses must focus even more on their core competencies. Even in the best of times, most businesses cannot afford the financial and logistical infrastructure strain of complex in-house national marketing product shipments. By providing them with an outsourced approach with fixed costs, our clients can save money while still having customized unparalleled logistical support.”



The company’s foundation is providing marketing support services to advertising agencies, marketing agencies, and the promotional product industry. An East Coast and West Coast distribution fulfillment center allows them to serve their diverse clients around the country. “Our superior infrastructure and flexible suite of services fuels the growth and success of each of our clients, which in turn helps us grow,” said Barnet. For more information on Promofill Inc., please visit http://www.promofill.com/



About PROMOFILL Inc.

Promotional Fulfillment Services, Inc. is a third party logistics provider specializing in product and order fulfillment, warehousing and distribution services for the direct-to-consumer (direct response, Ecommerce), wholesale and retail industries. Value added capabilities include Pick-n-Pack, Kitting and Assembly, Marketing Logistics, Promotional/POP Fulfillment, Web Design and SEO/SEM services. Clients range from small Ecommerce entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies.