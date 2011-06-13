Promofill Joins the Direct Response Marketing Alliance (DRMA)

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2011 -- Promofill is announcing their recent membership into DRMA, the Direct Response Marketing Alliance.



Promofill is a Southern California based fulfillment house that helps online business with their ecommerce fulfillment needs. “Fulfillment,” which refers to the back end of online sales such as warehousing and shipping, has become one of the most popular aspects of ecommerce to outsource for online businesses.



The high costs of managing sales, paying for safe and secure storage for merchandise, and hiring a capable staff to effectively manage the back end of a business is enough to drive some companies into the ground. It’s for this reason that Promofill has been getting so much attention from the online community in recent months. They offer highly efficient and inexpensive alternatives for companies that have a volume of merchandise but don’t have the resources to manage it effectively.



Though Promofill has built a name for themselves as being one of the most dependable and efficient “back end” fulfillment services in the United States, they have recently branched out and begun offering “front end” ecommerce fulfillment services to their clients as well.



Their ecommerce service handles all aspects of an online business including web design, shopping cart integration, payment processing, marketing & affiliate management, shipping systems, accounting systems and product fulfillment.



To further their efficacy with their ecommerce services, Promofill recently branched out and invested in the Direct Response Marketing Alliance (DRMA) which gives online businesses unprecedented access to all the fiercely guarded secrets of the trade. Membership with the DRMA allows members to rub elbows with some of the most successful direct response marketers in the business, and it gives them instant access to all the resources that have made other businesses successful on the internet.



Membership with the service grants members exclusive access to DRMA receptions and mixers, massive discounts off related trade shows, business tools, branding and exposure resources, industry news and information with access to their online video library, as well as marketing and promotional opportunities not available through any other service.



As the DRMA boasts membership of some of the most successful online businesses in the world, Promofill’s recent induction into the program is expected to yield sizable gains for both themselves and for their clients. To learn more about Promofill, or to see how their continuous efforts to stay one step ahead of the competition has made them one of the most trusted fulfillment services on the internet, please visit: http://www.promofill.com