Promofill Opens New East Coast Distribution Center

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2011 -- Promofill Inc., the promotional fulfillment services company is pleased to announce the opening of their new East Coast fulfillment distribution center. The company specializes in order fulfillment services, warehouse management, marketing logistics, and e-commerce fulfillment solutions for a host of industries and companies.



Companies are increasingly outsourcing non-core business units such as promotional fulfillment to sharpen operations and maximize ROI. Fulfillment companies manage the complete order receipt to end customer product delivery to eliminate costly in-house solutions. The fulfillment services process starts with inventory stored in a distribution center. When orders are received they are processed, picked, packaged and then after passing quality control are shipped through a local, regional, or national carrier.



Promofill provides everything from order fulfillment to supply chain management for a wealth of differing product providers. The company’s foundation is providing marketing support services to advertising agencies, marketing agencies, and the promotional product industry. Their expertise revolves around managing Point of Purchase (POP) and Point of Sale (POS) pack-outs, in-store demo kits, sample distribution, event support projects and marketing logistics collaboration.



Due to the growth of Promofill and its client base, the warehousing and fulfillment company opened a new East Coast Distribution Center strategically located in New Castle Delaware. Like their flagship West Coast and Midwest distribution centers, the facility offers Web-based inventory management, integrated distribution services, warehouse Logistics, pallet rack, pick shelving, and security rooms for clean, dry, flexible and secure storage.



All fulfillment center facilities are FDA registered and follow industry trade customs according to the Mailing & Fulfillment Service Association (MFSA). A full-time warehouse staff and experienced quality control team handle client products with care.



Promofill’s systems are scalable from 50 to 150,000 orders per month and have the ability to manage multi-channel distribution and continuity orders. All orders are picked, packed and shipped the same day. “We are comfortable working with the deadlines, multiple moving parts and various vendors that a successful campaign requires and our new distribution center helps us meet our clients’ needs no matter where their needs may be,” said a Promofill representative.



The company’s flexible suite of services are customized and priced according to client needs while volume discounts aligned with business growth helps decrease client costs. The company’s robust order fulfillment and warehouse management software offers custom pick slips, access to order history, tracking details, real-time inventory management, low-threshold alerts and reporting. The system’s Web-based nature provides clients with system access 24 hours a day, seven days per week from anywhere in the world.



For more information on Promofill Inc., please visit http://www.promofill.com/