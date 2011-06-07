Promofill to Participate in the Internet Retailer Conference and Exhibition from June 14-17th, 2011

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2011 -- Promofill, a promotional fulfillment service located in Southern California, is announcing their participation in the Internet Retailer Conference and Exhibition (IRCE) from June 14-17th in San Diego, Ca.



Promofill is a fulfillment house that helps online retailers with the warehousing and shipping ends of their business. For companies that can’t handle the logistical demands of processing the back end of their orders, Promofill offers a low cost solution to meet all their warehousing/shipping needs.



Recently Promofill has been getting a lot of attention lately from online retailers for their services. As the internet continues its unfettered growth, more and more companies are looking to outsource their ecommerce fulfillment services. Promofill has positioned themselves to meet this recent demand with the ability to handle 50 to 150,000 orders per month. They handle all aspects of the fulfillment outsourcing including kitting, assembly, tagging, packaging and freight management.



Their 80,000 square foot west coast distribution center offers secure storage that is highly flexible and can meet the inevitable fluctuations in inventory that occur on a monthly basis. They are FDA registered and follow industry trade customs according to the Mailing & Fulfillment Service Association (MFSA).



Perhaps the most notable aspect of Promofill is their consistency and accuracy for their wide variety of clients. Boasting such names as Mazda, Campbell’s, Crest, Oakley, and Ford to name a few, Promofill have positioned themselves to be the leader in online-based fulfillment services.



For Brian Kabara of Med-Chem Laboratories, the decision to use Promofill was simple: “I do not want to be in the shipping business, my focus is on getting people healthy! With Promofill I know that my orders are handled.”



Promofill accommodates a variety of different industries including Apparel, Beverage, Energy and Dietary, Books, DVD, Gaming and Software, Housewares, Health Care Products, Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical, Print and Paper, and the toy Industry. They can also help online retailers with the front end of their business, offering services such as web design, shopping cart integration, payment processing, marketing & affiliate management, and of course, order fulfillment.



For the online industry the addition of Promofill in the Internet Retailer Conference and Exhibition was a natural choice. Having established a reputation as being one of the most dependable fulfillment services in the United States, their participation in the event is a testament to their exemplary service and commitment to customer satisfaction. To learn more about Promofill, please visit: http://promofill.com