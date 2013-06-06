PromoHealthProducts US Launches Promotional Health Products

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- PromoHealthProducts, today announced the launch of their promotional services in the US market. The highly impactful promotional health products are targeted at brands and companies that want to advertise to clients using wellbeing products, health & fitness products and beauty products.



Revealing the strategy behind the launch, the head of sales and marketing for PromoHealthProducts, Mr. Richard Roberts said that, "PromoHealthProducts will only provide the most popular and high quality promotional health products at fantastic everyday low prices."



The company is well positioned to offer custom made products to brands and organizations that are looking for something different in the market, especially where they are interested in custom promo health products. The approach has been proven as a fantastic way to make an impact with the market. Richard added that,



"Promotional Health Products can send the right message from your brand, especially with so much focus today on health and wellbeing."



PromoHealthProducts have the resources and the team to design, custom manufacture and distribute the products that a brand orders for and make them available worldwide.



Already, the wellbeing, health and fitness and beauty business niche is growing rapidly across the United States and many organization are tapping into the opportunity.



The company helps brands to create an image of health, fitness and fun, making them a perfect match for a health conscious consumer. The company has been very successful in helping businesses to find ways to appeal to their potential customer base.



About PromoHealthProducts

PromoHealthProducts makes amazing promotional health products, promotional beauty products and promotional fitness and sports products. With low prices, free delivery and expert advice on the most current products, PromoHealthProducts is the best. For more information visit the website http://www.promohealthproducts.com



