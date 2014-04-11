Promontory Offers Utah's Premier Real Estate in the Mountains

Park City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2014 -- There are many great places to live in the U.S, but there are a few things that the mountains of Utah have to offer that no other place does. Those who want to live in truly breathtaking landscape will certainly want to consider purchasing luxury real estate in Utah . There are many different places in this area to live, so it is therefore important to consider some of the options before making a final decision of any kind.



The scenery is one of the best reasons to move to Utah, because there are huge mountains with amazing views against a wild untamed landscape. Despite the remote location of these mountains though, there are plenty of things to do in the communities within them. Will find that there are all the same activities in these mountains as in a suburban area, with the only difference being that the surrounding landscape is much more beautiful and idyllic.



Promontory offers a wide variety of real estate options for those who want to live in the mountains of Utah, including homes and cabins as well as a ranch clubhouse and spa which is perfect for those who need to have a day of rest and relaxation. Those who want a cabin they can visit once in a while to get away from the noise and pollution of the city will find that these mountains have a lot to offer. There is truly no better getaway than these mountains, because they are the perfect backdrop for a long and relaxing trip. Whether it is with the spouse or the whole family, a mountain cabin in Utah can definitely make for a great time.



In these mountains there is an equestrian club, an outfitter’s club, and even numerous golfing options for those who love to be on the green. There is truly something to do for everyone in these mountain communities, making it an excellent vacation to take. Each year thousands of people visit their cabins in the Utah mountains because it is so quiet, relaxing, and there is so much to do. Whether you enjoy horseback riding, golfing, or just being pampered all day in a spa, Promontory Park City is a great option to consider when looking to purchase a cabin. With so much to do and a landscape that is second to none, it is certainly a good investment to make.



About Promontory

Promontory is Utah’s premier luxury real estate community with all of the greatest amenities. Enjoy a day on the beautiful greens of world-class golf courses, breeze down wonderful slopes on skis or a snowboard, or take the family for a hike, horseback ride or slow down with some fishing. Promontory takes advantage of Park City’s beautiful landscape and environment.



Contact

8758 N. Promontory Ranch Road

Park City, Utah 84098

435-333-4600

URL: http://promontoryclub.com/