Promontory Provides a Great Vacation Escape in Utah for Families

Park City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Those who are planning a family vacation will definitely want to consider all of the breathtaking beauty that the Utah mountains have to offer. Promontory is an excellent place to visit because of all the different things there are to do, including skiing, golfing, hiking, horseback riding, and much more. When it comes to places that are truly fun for the whole family, there is no better place than this. Promontory is the very best luxury resort in Park City and has something for every member of the family.



One of the reasons why so many people love vacationing in the Utah mountains, and more specifically at Promontory, is because of all the fun outdoor activities as well as the idyllic scenery. This entire area is the perfect place for a relaxing quiet vacation, offering up endless options for children and adults alike. With all of the modern conveniences of the city and a rural landscape, this entire community is a great vacation destination, especially for families that want to spend time together in a place that has a wide variety of things to do for people of all ages.



Promontory in Park City is a luxury resort which brings in thousands of people each year who come to visit from all over the country and even abroad. There is some of the very best skiing and golfing in this area because of the majestic and mountainous landscape. The Ranch Clubhouse & Spa is the perfect place to go for a day of rest and relaxation, offering a number of services for visitors to take advantage of.



There is also the Shed Clubhouse which is a family center that offers all kinds of fun activities. This clubhouse has a fireside lobby, arts & crafts studio, two lane bowling alley, indoor basketball arena, spacious amphitheater, and much more. Many of the people who have come to visit Promontory have ended up moving here because of how beautiful and fun of an area it is. There is never a shortage of things to do and it is a great vacation spot for families looking to have as much fun as possible, regardless of what time of year it is. There is even a Kids Cabin that is specifically for children who are looking to get the most out of their time in Promontory by participating in a wide variety of events and activities.



About Promontory

Promontory is Utah's premier luxury real estate community with all of the greatest amenities. Enjoy a day on the beautiful greens of world-class golf courses, breeze down wonderful slopes on skis or a snowboard, or take the family for a hike, horseback ride or slow down with some fishing. Promontory takes advantage of Park City’s beautiful landscape and environment. Find your next home here where you’ll never run out of things to do and explore.



Contact:

8758 N. Promontory Ranch Road

Park City, Utah 84098

435-333-4600

URL: http://promontoryclub.com/