Promontory Takes the Lead in Equestrian Activities in Park City Area

Park City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Those who are looking to settle down in a place that has an idyllic and breathtaking landscape as well as a community of friendly people with lots to do will want to look into some of the different homes for sale in Park City. This area has a growing community of people who have a desire to live somewhere peaceful and beautiful .



The following is just 3 reasons why so many people have started moving to Promontory in Utah:



Luxury Housing



One of the primary reasons that so many people move to Park City is because of all the beautiful luxury houses that are for sale. You will find that there are many of these houses on the market and each of them is perfect to raise a family in. The unique mountain architecture of these homes as well as their ample space make them perfect for those who want to move their family to a place that is far from the noise of the city.



A Peaceful Community



Anyone who has ever lived in an urban area know about the dangers that come along with it, and those who wish to get away from all of that can count on Promontory to offer much more peaceful and tranquil surroundings. There are numerous people who live in this community and they get along perfectly, making for one of the very best places to live.



Always Something to do



With Promontory in Park City there is always something for residents or visitors to do, making it a very attractive vacation spot as well as a great place to live. With numerous clubhouses, golf courses, and numerous things to do for kids, it is truly a wonderful place to move to. There is also an equestrian center for those who have a passion for riding houses and whole lot more to look into.



There are many different places where can purchase a new home, but Park City has more to offer than just about any of them. With a great balance of peaceful surroundings as well as a variety of daily activities to choose from, it is no wonder why so many people have started flocking to this area.



About Promontory

Promontory is Utah’s premier luxury real estate community with all of the greatest amenities. Enjoy a day on the beautiful greens of world-class golf courses, breeze down wonderful slopes on skis or a snowboard, or take the family for a hike, horseback ride or slow down with some fishing. Promontory takes advantage of Park City’s beautiful landscape and environment.



Contact:

8758 N. Promontory Ranch Road

Park City, Utah 84098

435-333-4600

URL: http://promontoryclub.com/