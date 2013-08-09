PromoSleuth.com Offers Amazon Promo Codes and Coupons with Discounts of Up to 90%

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- PromoSleuth.com, a website dedicated to providing Amazon promotional codes and coupons, has recently gained immense attention amongst online shopping enthusiasts for offering coupons with savings of up to 90%. The site’s extensive database of Amazon promo codes and coupons cover products across various categories, enabling visitors to always find a great deal on their next purchase.



Currently the 90% discount is available on numerous essential office supplies and kids toys. Even though the amount of savings varies amongst the products, every Amazon coupon offers a discount of at least. PromoSleuth.com also updates its exclusive deals and informs the public of any mega savings that are currently available. Since the website is an online community for sharing Amazon coupons, the site enables the visitors to share any deals or offers they are aware of as well.



Due to their extensive database, many individuals have stated that visiting the site and hunting for Amazon coupons has now become a regular routine for them when they are about to make any purchase. Whether it is simple products such as office supplies, groceries, music, health & beauty products or rare purchases such as laptops, computers, televisions, cell phones, musical instruments, appliances or even jewelry, every PromoSleuth visitor gets multiple choices with substantial savings.



The administrators of the site who themselves are avid Amazon shoppers advised that they are not displaying products that are of poor quality or are not being sold; but instead they are simply highlighting the offers that online shoppers might overlook when making a purchase. They further added that deals and discounts are always available on Amazon, the general public just isn’t usually aware of them (due to the sites complex structure and immense size).



Best Amazon promo codes and coupons of the month are also displayed on the site to guide visitors in taking advantage of the greatest savings. This month the products that have the best discounts are on branded shoes for women, bags and accessories.



About PromoSleuth.com

PromoSleuth.com is one of the leading websites that provides Amazon promotional codes and coupons. Through the online platform, http://promosleuth.com/, exclusive deals on various Amazon products can be viewed. The website is known for its extensive database of Amazon promotional codes and for providing coupons that can substantially slash prices.



For more information about Amazon Coupons, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of promosleuth.com, please call at +1 212-569-9000 or email to support@promosleuth.com.