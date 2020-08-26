Promote the Body's Defenses Against Environmental Effects with Sunscreen Pills: Sunsafe Rx

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- Excessive sun exposure is not just bad for skin health, but also robs people of their youthful looks. Studies have proven that people who live in areas where sunshine is prevalent look older than those who live in less sunny locales. Sun exposure can lead to a number of skin conditions, and one of these conditions that can be concerning is Hyperpigmentation. Hyperpigmentation is a type of skin condition characterized by darkening of the skin due to the overproduction of melanin. The sunscreen pills-- Sunsafe Rx pills--are made with ingredients that can help promote your defenses against the effects of the environment.



A representative from the company stated, "Hyperpigmentation is a darkening of the skin due to an overproduction of melanin. It can be brought on by various injuries to the skin, including acne vulgaris and inflammation, but by far the most common cause is sun damage. Take Sunsafe Rx to protect and support your skin and eyes at all times--including in the sun. The capsules are full of antioxidant ingredients that are natural, healthy, and anti-aging."



Warning: Sunlight ages your skin and can still be harmful. This product is not intended to replace topical sunscreen and other methods of sun protection. Please always be careful when exposed to the sun.



About Sunsafe Rx

Sunsafe Rx is "supplemental sun protection in a pill" and is a natural, anti-aging nutritional supplement made with antioxidants clinically shown to help protect your skin from sun damage. Sunsafe Rx is taken orally and the ingredients provide a measurable amount of extra protection from both UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Made with specific antioxidants that naturally occur in certain foods and plants, Sunsafe Rx is a healthy nutraceutical designed to prevent skin aging and wrinkles while at the same time supporting the overall health of your skin and eyes. The effectiveness of Sunsafe Rx is due to a precise, proprietary formulation called Antioxidine. Antioxidine contains a powerful mix of antioxidants that decades of research and numerous clinical studies have proven demonstrate a photo-protective effect for the skin but do not inhibit the body's natural production of Vitamin D. Furthermore, the ingredients in Sunsafe Rx have been clinically shown to help preserve collagen and elastin, inhibit the formation of wrinkles and sunspots, and improve the appearance of your skin. These ingredients are also healthy and help prevent free-radical damage throughout your whole body. Sunsafe Rx, however, should not be considered a sunscreen, and can be used in conjunction with sunscreen lotion and other methods of sun protection.



