Promoting Renewable Energy: The Non-Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme

Chelmsford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2023 -- The Non-domestic Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) is a government scheme in the United Kingdom that provides financial incentives to businesses, public sector organizations, and non-profit entities for generating renewable heat. The RHI was launched in 2011 and aims to promote the use of renewable energy sources for heating purposes, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels.



Under the Non-domestic RHI, participants receive regular payments over a period of 20 years for generating and using renewable heat. Eligible renewable heat technologies include biomass boilers, solar thermal panels, ground-source heat pumps, and water-source heat pumps. The amount of payment is based on the heat generated and is calculated using a tariff structure that varies depending on the technology and the capacity of the system.



To participate in the RHI, applicants must meet certain eligibility criteria, including having an eligible renewable heat installation, ensuring the system meets the necessary energy efficiency requirements, and complying with specific reporting and metering obligations. Applications are made to the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), the regulator for the RHI scheme.



The Non-domestic RHI aims to support the transition to low-carbon heating systems by providing financial incentives to encourage the use of renewable energy technologies in commercial and industrial settings. It helps offset the higher upfront costs of renewable heat installations and incentivizes businesses and organizations to invest in renewable heating systems, thereby contributing to the decarbonization of the heating sector.



About Bserv

Bserv is a family-run air conditioning company that will take care of every aspect of your built environment, using our experience and expertise to help you create a functional space and a clean, safe, and enjoyable place to work or live and has a passionate focus on customer service and client satisfaction.



Bserv was created due to increasing frustrations when dealing with multiple trades, with contractors passing the buck and blaming other trades resulting in costly repairs, project delays, and unhappy clients. Bserv specialises in air conditioning and removes this frustration by handling all aspects and ensuring all trades have high levels of pre-planning, communication, and regular trade interface meetings.



Based in Essex, covering London and the South East of England, our highly trained consultants, engineers, maintenance, and support staff offer a Bserv wealth of experience in all aspects of air conditioning installation services – enabling us to provide the best aircon installations and aftercare.



From air conditioning and air monitoring equipment to state-of-the-art green alternatives, Bserv can provide everything you need to improve the quality of air in your workplace for the benefit of everyone who uses it.



Company Quote

Managing Director Lee Dormer comments, "As the leading commercial heating & air conditioning company in Essex, we are trusted by businesses across London and the Southeast to install and regularly maintain commercial HVAC systems."



To find out more information about commercial HVAC systems, visit https://www.bserv.co.uk



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Bserv at https://www.bserv.co.uk/contact



For more information about Bserv services, please go to https://www.bserv.co.uk.