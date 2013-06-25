Promotional Emailing at Just $0.10 Per 1000 Emails with EmailOcean.com

New Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- EmailOcean,the new age and the one of the handful of firms veering into email marketing under the patronage of KOONK TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED has been recently launched.



EmailOcean is the only platform wherein one can send a 1000 emails for just $0.10.



The platform is extremely easy to use and it boasts of a gorgeous web-app that aids in the creation of the email campaign. The app also provides a feature via which one can track the campaign and get detailed analytics for the same.



Features:



1. Economical Email Marketing - Send emails at just $0.10 per 1000 emails. No strings attached.



2. Send and Track Your Campaign - Use our beautiful webapp to send and track all your campaigns. You can see the users who have opened, clicked, unsubscribed and bounced.



3. Excellent inbox deliveries - We provide excellent inbox deliveries with our system.



4. Amazing Support - Our support staff is 24/7 available for your service.



Registrations are open by invitation at the moment but register yourself on the site in order to stay in the loop regarding the registrations being opened to all.



For Additional Information Kindly Visit: http://emailocean.com/



For Media Contact Details:

Company: KOONK TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED

Name: Mohit Madan

Address: 71, DSIDC, Okhla Industrial Area,

Phase-1, New Delhi - 110065

Phone: +91-11-41066522

Website: EmailOcean.com