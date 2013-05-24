Toronto, Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Canada's award winning leader in promotional event staffing has announced its launch to the US market! With their new US office based on 5th Ave in New York City and starting rosters in New York State, Florida, California and growing. The new US promotional teams consist of brand ambassadors, dancers, male and female promotional models, high fashion models and unique talent such as showgirls and body painted models. The new US roster will match the high level of talent held in their Canadian rosters.



The Canadian roster, with head office based in Toronto ON, also continues its expansion through out the Canadian provinces including teams now in Toronto, London, Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Saskatoon. Krista, the PR representative for Femme Fatale said, "we couldn't be more excited for our expansion! It gives us so much pleasure to be able to offer our services and doing what we love to so many new cities and companies. We bring that special flare to events and marketing campaigns that we felt was missing and, until now, was not easy to acquire."



About Femme Fatale Media

Femme Fatale Media is an award winning event staffing agency known for staffing the highest caliber rosters. Featuring best-in-class event staff and management which include brand ambassadors and promotional models to dancers and showgirls. Femme Fatale Media caters to company’s unique needs and is able to accommodate small private parties to large corporate events without compromising its trademark care and attention to detail. Femme Fatale Media is an independently-owned company committed to offering industry-best standards in quality and service. Leading global brands like MTV, Calvin Klein, Warner Bros., Playboy, Sony, Budweiser and Pandora all trust Femme Fatale Media’s record to deliver exemplary staff and exceptional management consistently to each and every event. To apply for Femme Fatales roster or for event staffing inquiries contact emily@femmefatalemedia.com.



US Office

244 5th Ave

New York, New York 10001

USA

1-888-845-9611



Canadian Office

183 Wellington St West

Suite 4205

Toronto, Ontario

Canada

647 456 2644