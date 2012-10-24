Foster City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- The foremost printing company in the San Francisco area, Bay Area Graphics (BAG) is offering a suite of promotional services for clients wishing to publicize their products and services. The company is currently providing media kits, banners, signs, customized t-shirts, giveaway items, and other materials suitable for trade shows and similar venues. BAG’s large network of partners grants the company access to a wide variety of unconventional printing solutions, and the company’s quick turnaround policy ensures that the order will be ready in time for the big event.



Bay Area Graphics has gained an enormous amount of expertise in the printing business since it was founded eight years ago by Lesley Harrison, who personally has twenty years’ experience in the industry. In addition to creating promotional materials, the company provides a vast range of promotional printing jobs for clients both large and small. Whether a client requests a small box of business cards or a professionally bound corporate report, Bay Area Graphics possesses the tools and resources needed to get the job done.



For further information, visit the company’s website at http://www.bayareagraphics.com or call 650-341-5350.



About Bay Area Graphics

Bay Area Graphics (BAG), located in Foster City, California, has established itself as a first-rate provider of creative, eco-friendly printing solutions for a variety of individual and corporate clients. From quick printing jobs like business cards and flyers to those big print jobs like annual reports and direct mail, Bay Area printing company provides all the needed services. During its eight years as a Bay Area printing company, it has collected dozens of industry awards. BAG’s ever-growing client list includes such notable organizations as Visa, Ebay, ADP, and Wells Fargo.