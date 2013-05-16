Promotional Products Online Introduces a New Design Assistance Tool

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Promotional Products Online (PPO), is now one of the select promotional product specialists offering complimentary design assistance. The company’s talented staff of designers and marketing professionals is available to help clients create the promotional products that will help them stand out among their competition. With hundreds of promotional products to choose from, clients of PPO are sure to find useful items that convey their products or services and that their customers will keep and use.



With each promotional product PPO professional designers help create, they take into consideration the specific needs of their client as well as the type or promotional product and the material that will be used. Clients do not need to be concerned about the technical aspects of the production of their promotional products, all they need to do is collaborate with the designer to determine which promotional products they prefer and convey their design vision.



With PPO most art creation, alterations and consults are free of charge. Clients can simply email their artwork to their project manager and work directly with the designer online to complete their promotional products. PPO offers a range of promotional items like bottle openers, key chains and flash drives that can all be customized the clients’ logo, artwork, slogan or any other branding. All of these promotional products are a great way to stay in front of clients and build brand loyalty and recognition.



Once promotional products complete the design phase, they are sent to PPO’s exclusive production facilities to be manufactured to the client’s exact specifications and to the highest quality standards. From conception to development and finally to manufacturing, PPO’s professional team members ensure that each project fits within their clients unique guidelines including time, pricing and the overall appearance. The promotional products are shipped worldwide via FedEx and with most items shipped at no charge within the United States.



For more information about complimentary promotional product design, visit http://www.promotionalproductsonline.com/.



About Promotional Products Online

PromotionalProductsOnline.com is the online manufacturer and retailer of promotional and marketing products that are artistic, creative and useful in nature. It's not possible to give away expensive gifts to all your customers. Rather than gifting expensive gifts to few elite customers, get these small and inexpensive promotional items and make all your customers happy. For a new business setup this is an ideal way to endorse your brand. Promotional items are handed out by large corporations so that customers remember the products or services that you provided.