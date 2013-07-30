Promotional Water Bottles - Promote Any Business at Upcoming Events

Northwich, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- If your business holds major events such as conferences, stockholders meetings, employee orientations, or anything else where many people will attend, you may want to take a look at providing promotional water bottles for the event. Buying wholesale bottled water will not only help your organization to keep costs down, but it will provide you with a unique opportunity to reinforce your personal branding every time someone takes a drink.



Wholesale bottled water isn’t just for special events, either. It makes a great choice for use in places that the location itself is also a business. For example, personal gyms, sports clubs, health and fitness centers and more all can really benefit from having branded promotional water supplies available in their facilities.



We have several different products available; traditional promotional water in plastic bottles, promotional water in glass bottles, we’ve even got wholesale bottled water in cans. Whatever your needs or circumstances are, we’ve got a solution that will work for you. If you’re looking for something a bit more exciting that will definitely be a bit different, we’ve even got a line of branded promotional canned energy drinks!



Design concerns aren’t a problem either. We’ve got a full in-house art and design department that can help you with adjustments or tweaks to your own corporate art or logo(to help them fit on the promotional water bottles better, for example), who can even assist you with design from the ground up if you are a newer business or need assistance in this arena.



Once your product type is selected and you’ve successfully worked with our graphic design department, we take over and provide a completely hands-free solution for you. That means we handle delivery concerns, we take a look at distribution methods, we even set up recycling facilities for use by the people who will enjoy the promotional water.



Finally, you won’t have to worry about price. With a minimum order of less than 300 bottles, you may be surprised at how little promotional water can cost. In fact, because you’re buying wholesale bottled water when you deal with us, it may even be cheaper than regular over the counter products.



So call us today to discuss all of your promotional water and wholesale bottled water needs. Whether you are a facility looking to make an extra impact with your branding or a company looking to host a special event, you’ll find that our products fit your needs admirably, and don’t cost a fortune either.



Company details -

Water 24-7 - http://www.water24-7.co.uk , +44(0) 1606 24-7 24-7 , happy@water24-7.co.uk