ProMuscle Releases New Formula for Fat Burning Product

Blackpool, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- ProMuscle, a company dedicated to providing the best quality of sports nutrition products, has just released a new formula for their fat burning product known as T5 Thermobolic Evolution. The new formula promises that the T5 fat burner will be more effective than other fat burners in the market today.



The T5 fat burners are known in the UK to be powerful fat burning pills. The latest edition of the fat burners claims to be able to help people lose up to 8 pounds of fat in just 10 days. The T5 Thermobolic Evolution is created using a new formula which uses Dendrobium Extract instead of Geranium. Unlike Geranium, the Dendrobium extract directly attacks fat-inducing cells and also increasing the body’s natural rate of metabolism. Aside from Dendrobium extract, the T5 slimming pills also contain 6 other thermogenic ingredients. Combination of all of these ingredients stimulate the brain to use fat cells rather than carbohydrates for energy. The T5 Thermobolic Evolution also boosts energy and focus as well as helping suppress hunger and cravings. Of course, a balanced diet is still necessary for maximum fat loss. This product is now commercially available for £25 per tub. Each tub contains 60 capsules which can be consumed within 60 or 30 days depending on the user’s rate of consumption of the capsules. It is recommended to consume 2 capsules before training to achieve best results. For beginners, it is recommended that only 1 capsule be taken a day to assess the body’s tolerance.



ProMuscle is a company that has dedicated itself to manufacturing and retailing sports nutrition products for bodybuilders. They are very well known in the world of bodybuilding and have sponsored several popular athletes around the world. Their products include fat burning pills, whey protein, weight gainers, and supplements among others.



