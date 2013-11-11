Pronto and Carpet LLC Offers House Cleaning Services with Its Pressure Washing in Charlotte

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Pronto and Carpet LLC, a renowned name in North Carolina for offering the best carpet cleaning services, also proves its mettle in house cleaning and brings the most expert service of pressure washing in Charlotte. It is a very efficient technique for a quick and clean removal of mold, rust, mud, and other dirt from the house’s exteriors.



The technique is also useful when one needs to remove the existing stains on their house’s exteriors, made by graffiti, mildew, oil, grease, and others. Pronto and Carpet LLC makes sure to introduce the very effective systems to remove such stains of materials ranging from concrete to wood.



A spokesperson for the company mentions, “Our low-to-high pressure cleaning systems have numerous residential applications and are most commonly used to clean siding, roofs, gutters, driveways and decks. In addition, we offer a full array of commercial pressure washing services.”



Customers can contact Pronto & Carpet LLC for receiving a free estimate. The company ensures to offer this service at the most affordable rates, and ensures utmost quality cleaning of clients’ residential or commercial properties.



Likewise, the company offers similar expertise in offering other range of services which include Residential/Commercial Carpet Cleaning, Upholstery Cleaning, Furniture Cleaning, Steam Cleaning, Pet Odor and Stain Removal, and Tile and Grout Cleaning. They however are most renowned as the best NC Charlotte carpet cleaners.



Reason being; their highly advanced machinery and a staff with extensive experience. The combination of both has made Pronto & Carpet LLC, the most reliable carpet cleaner in North Carolina. Whether the stains are because of spilled-wine or is caused by pets, the company ensures to eliminate them from the core, no matter how dense they are.



About Pronto & Carpet

Pronto & Carpet is one of the most trusted names in residential/commercial cleaning companies. They consistently deliver value through quality service and premium products that meet or exceed their customers’ expectations. All of this accentuates why they are a top cleaning company and why the Charlotte area loves them!



For more information, please visit http://www.carpetcleanercharlottenc.com/



Contact Details:



Address: 2144 KAYBIRD LN, CHARLOTTE, NC 28270 | Phone: (888) 205-1210