Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Pronto & Carpet is now offering Commercial Carpet Cleaning Service in Charlotte, NC at the most affordable price. They offer comprehensive commercial carpet cleaning services to airports, churches, offices, restaurants, retail establishments, and other such places. They help clients get clean carpets and, thus, a clean environment. They are ready to assist with any kind of help regarding commercial carpet cleaning. They provide their professional help for cleaning not only carpets, but also tiles, cement, hardwood, laminated furniture, Persian and oriental rugs. Pronto & Carpet offers their customers competitive pricing on short and long term contracts. They are the utmost professionals and have expertise in carpet cleaning.



Elaborating on the benefits of the carpet cleaning service at Pronto & Carpet, one of the representatives from the company stated, “You have the choice of competitive pricing on short or long-term contracts. In addition, with the purchase of four areas or more, we will handle the closets and hallways for free! We strive to provide you with the highest quality service at a price that your business can afford. In Charlotte NC, commercial carpet cleaning is a necessity for many local businesses. You don't want to trust just anyone. Trust the experts with years of experience. We offer a free estimate, so give us a call today to set up an appointment.”



Pronto & Carpet also offers Pet Stain Removal in Charlotte NC. Pet stains are the most stubborn stains which can take enormous time for removal. Pronto & Carpet incorporate the latest stain removal technology which is complete with a deodorizing service. The best part of Pronto and Carpet is that they use eco-friendly, non-toxic chemical products which ensures a safe environment.



About Pronto & Carpet

Pronto & Carpet is one of the most trusted names in residential/commercial cleaning companies because they consistently deliver value through quality service and premium products that meet or exceed their customers’ expectations. All of this accentuates why they are a top cleaning company and why the Charlotte area loves them.



For more information, please visit- http://www.carpetcleanercharlottenc.com/.



Contact Information-

2144 Kaybird Ln

Charlotte, NC 28270

Phone: (704) 258-9790