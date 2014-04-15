Proof of Concept Great Beginning for Ultriva Enterprise Wide Solution for Many Multinational Corporations

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Ultriva CEO Narayan Laksham noted in the current company blog, “Manufacturing champions, who are often operations managers, or plant managers at a single location, have budget caps. This often results in a single location plant performing a “proof of concept” (POC) experiment to test the efficacy of a solution. Even in the world of low-cost, rapid implementation, SaaS (software as a service) cloud-based technologies, large multi-nationals often lack the agility to quickly extrapolate a good idea across the enterprise.” Once a technology solution has been tested and vetted by a multi-national, multi-plant operation, it is rolled out enterprise-wide. There are many reasons why this approach into solutions, with obvious bottom-line improvements, takes time.



Ultriva, the leader in collaborative supply chain solutions, is quickly becoming the enterprise-wide solution for many multi-national corporations. Actual consumption, rather than forecasts, drives the supply chain processes.



Ultriva recognizes this “testing the waters” approach is needed as it is non-intrusive and non-disruptive and yet demonstrates a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. POC encourages the companies to recognize that E2E (End to End) Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. Proof of Concept has been successful for Ultriva as the company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of enterprises such as, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more.



To read the entire blog, go to: http://web.ultriva.com/ultriva-blog/bid/100297/Proof-of-Concept-Multi-National-Companies-Tiptoe-into-Demand-Driven-Supply-Chain.



About Ultriva

Ultriva’s (http://www.ultriva.com) cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model. Ultriva, based in Cupertino, CA, implemented a global demand driven manufacturing model by providing full visibility, scheduling, and sequencing of production of customer orders. The need for a collaborative transactional portal is essential and E2E (End to End) Pull allows large multi-national manufacturers to actively collaborate with customers for actual demand and synchronize with suppliers for replenishment. E2E Pull offers a better solution to balancing supply with customer demand through procurement strategies, materials and inventory policies tied to actual demand signals. Many suppliers want to provide sufficient service levels to customers and turn supply replenishment and synchronization into a competitive advantage. The company’s global footprint is increasing rapidly with implementations in wide variety of industry sectors and enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495