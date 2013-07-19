Prop2Go Relaunches Website Features

Saint John, New Brunswick -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Real Estate vertical search engine Prop2Go has revamped their online presence by retooling and updating their website.



The new website boasts enhanced user-friendliness with clear platforms and that allow users to search a database of over 2 million North American property listings for homes, condos, and apartments for rent or sale by using characteristics such as location, property type, and price point. In addition to the property locator the site features a video tour, testimonials, current news and more. Their Walk Score Map feature shows local places of interest, schools, churches, grocery stores, and other important landmarks, and the site is updated daily so that all listings and other information are guaranteed to be current.



Prop2Go is a one-stop site for rental and purchasing seekers designed to save users the time and hassle of going from site to site by consolidating all the necessary functions for property seekers into one location. From long term and short-term rentals to purchases of any size, Prop2Go helps individuals find the exact property to meet their location, pricing, and incidental needs. There is no registration needed to utilize the site’s features, and there are also international versions of Prop2Go for users in Australia, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, China, France, Spain, Mexico and India



To utilize their property search functions or to find out more about what Prop2Go can do for those in the real estate market, go to http://www.prop2go.com/. Prop2Go can also be found online by “liking” their Facebook page or following them on Google+ or Twitter. You can also reach them by telephone at (506) 638-9252 or toll free at (877) 511-0080.



About Prop2Go

Prop2Go is a 24/7 web-based service for individuals with real estate needs of any kind. They are a resource for both property seekers and property owners, having created a database that brings the two together in a mutually beneficial arrangement. Prop2Go is dedicated to user friendliness and strives to provide the best possible customer experience. They are internationally accessible and multi-lingual in order to help the maximum amount of people find real estate solutions.