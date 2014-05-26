Propel Gamer Offers Its Online Store for Gamers to Purchase Games and Gaming Accessories

Manchester, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Gaming is among the biggest industries in the world today. Not only in terms of volumes but the money involved is huge. Gaming enthusiasts love to try out each of their favorite games and anxiously wait for the release of their updated versions. It should also be noted that it’s not only the youngsters who are ardent gamers but a huge number of adults are among the regular gamers as well. Gaming is something which helps in releasing stress as well as contributes to build up of the brain. However, it has to be noted that excess playing of games which is more than what is accepted could also reflect in nature of the individuals. This is why it is recommended to make the most out of gaming and select the ones which can both entertain as well as help you develop. There are various stores both online and offline which offer a vast collection of games to buy. However, most of them offer these games at expensive prices.



To facilitate this need of offering games at affordable rates Propel Gamer has come up with its online website. The website also sells gaming accessories and is a complete gaming store for any gamer. The games offered on the website includes the games for almost all the major consoles such as Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo, or the normal PC. The games available are for both the older as well as the latest gaming consoles. The aim of the store is to offer its customers with the best possible customer service and games or gaming accessories at the lowest possible prices. Customers are also offered with the service of free delivery on ordering any of the products online. The latest in the store is the Disney infinity 2.0 marvel super heroes starter pack which is quite popular. With Disney infinity marvel starter pack facilitates the gamers to have a much better experience while playing the new Disney Infinity Super Heroes Game.



The user interface has been made quite attractive whereby the games as well as the accessories have been classified based on the different gaming consoles available. With different categories and products listed in relevant pages, it makes it much easier for customers to browse the products they are looking for. In order to buy any of the products customers need to register and login through their account. Once they are logged in they could add their products to the basket and move to the checkout page. In the payments page they can make the payment and upon receipt of the payments the company would ship the products to the customers. In case customers have any grievances or any questions they could call on the customer care number or send an email to the mentioned email id.



About Propel Gamer

Propel Gamer is an online store which sells games and gaming accessories online. The games and accessories include the ones for the popular gaming consoles which includes XBOX, Playstation, PC Games, and Nintendo.



For Media Contact:

Company: Propel Gamer

Address: 86 Bury Old Road,

Phone: 0845 519 5864

Email: info@propelgamer.co.uk

Website: http://www.propelgamer.co.uk/