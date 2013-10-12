Proper Disposal of Computer Hard Drives Helps Prevent Identity Theft

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2013 -- Wholesale, business, and computer liquidation experts HKLiquidations are recommending that all businesses that are liquidating, recycling, or disposing of electronic equipment ensure that they do so properly. Appropriate destruction of computer hard drives helps prevent identity theft.



Electronic equipment, including hard drives and phones, can contain detailed, valuable, sensitive information that if it falls into the wrong hands can give identity thieves more information than they need. In order to make sure that that does not happen, it is imperative that all electronic equipment is disposed of properly, either by a company’s own electronic security experts or by outside professionals who can provide a Certificate of Destruction.



HKLiquidations is experienced with helping businesses dispose of electronic equipment so that it is not possible for a company’s protected data to be used in nefarious ways. HKLiquidations works with authorized downstream R2 vendors to ensure complete demolition and to provide the Certificate of Destruction. They are also experts at liquidations and downsizes of any type or size, with services including equipment breakdown, site cleaning and even surplus equipment and inventory purchasing. We specialize in warehouses, office suites and manufacturing facilities.



To see all of the services provided by HKLiquidations, go to their website http://www.hkliquidations.com/. You can also find them online on LinkedIn or by following them on Twitter, or you can speak with an HKLiquidations representative about your site breakdown options directly by calling (214) 535-2970.



About HKLiquidations

HKLiquidations is based in Dallas but performs liquidation services across the country, helping guide companies of all industry types through the shutdown or downsizing processes. They are a green company that strives to use only the most environmentally responsible practices and are fully licensed and insured. They are happy to provide a free estimate on any commercial project, regardless of size, location, or business type.