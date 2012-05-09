Proper Employee Training Is Easily Achieved With Focused, 90 Minute Sessions from Creativedge

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- In these tough economic times, it has never been more important for companies to ensure their managers and employees are getting the highest level of professional training. The better trained a company’s staff is, the more qualified they are to perform their job responsibilities, and thereby reach or exceed their sales or profit goals.



But with little to no time to spare, it can be challenging for businesses to find ways to efficiently provide their team members with proper employee training.



Featuring high quality, 90-minute sessions, businesses throughout the UK area are turning to Creativedge for their rapid results training. As the UK’s leading bite-sized training specialists, Creativedge Training Milton Keynes provides a wide range of flexible and dynamic bespoke courses, programs and events to meet each business’ unique needs, in a hurry. Formed in 2001, the company continues to design and deliver pragmatic, high-impact learning solutions focusing on a variety of areas, including management and leadership, personal development, communication, sales and service.



Studies have shown it is easier for individuals to absorb and retain information when it is delivered in short regular bursts, rather than in one long occasional course. For this reason, Creativedge Training designed 90-minute intensive and focused sessions allowing companies to take full advantage of their employees’ optimum period of concentration.



According to Creativedge Training, “We believe in stripping away the jargon that surrounds so many topics and deliver focused training that is highly participative and packed with insights, tips and techniques that are instantly usable.”



The company’s 90 Minute Toolkit contains more than 100 tried and tested sessions designed to be flexible, practical and powerful. For those businesses that require something a little different, the company’s Toolkit PLUS gives them the ability to select the training that suits their specific requirements and offers bespoke bite-sized sessions. And as an Institute of Leadership & Management (ILM) Accredited Centre, Creativedge’s Toolkit makes it possible for a company’s leaders and managers to achieve nationally recognized qualifications.



In addition to the 90 Minute Toolkits, Creativedge also offers exclusive one-day themed bite-sized courses, online learning tools and a wealth of other services.



Whether a business is looking to educate their management team about the most effective leadership techniques, or an individual is interested in improving their time management skills, Creativedge offers an innovative solution.



For more information, visit http://www.CreativedgeTraining.co.uk



About Creativedge

Since 2001, Creativedge has been offering rapid results training with their pragmatic, high-impact learning solutions to companies and individuals throughout the UK and the world. Based in Milton Keynes, UK, Creativedge features high quality 90 Minute Toolkits with bite-sized sessions covering a wide range of topics, including management and leadership, personal development, communication, sales and service. As the UK’s leading bite-sized training specialists, Creativedge Training provides a host of flexible and dynamic bespoke courses, programs and events to meet each business’ unique needs, in a hurry.