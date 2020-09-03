Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- Latest Research Study on Global Property and Casualty Insurance for Aerospace & Defense Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Property and Casualty Insurance for Aerospace & Defense Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Property and Casualty Insurance for Aerospace & Defense. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allianz (Germany), AXA SA (France), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Munich Re (Germany), Gallagher (United Kingdom), U.S. Aerospace Defense Group (United States), Chubb (United States), Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (United States), Cravens Warren Commercial Insurance (United States), Liberty Specialty Markets (United Kingdom) and Global Aerospace, Inc. (United Kingdom)



The global property & casualty insurance for aerospace & defense sector market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The growing commercial aircraft production & deliveries due to rising passenger traffic and the growing adoption of new technologies in the defense sector such as UAVs are expected to be major factors driving the market globally.

Market Drivers

- Rising Commercial Aircraft Production & Deliveries Due to the Growing Worldwide Passenger Traffic

Market Trend

- The property insurance are now made to compensate an insured for the financial impact of the interruption/interference to that business as a result of physical damage to insured property or other key external events, such as damage at a supplier's or customer's premises.

Opportunities

- Expected Deliveries of More than 38,000 Commercial Aircraft Across the World During the Next 20 Years

Challenges

- The Outbreak of COVID-19 Leading to Challenges for Aviation Insurance Vendors Due to Cancellation of Numerous Flights Around the World for an Uncertain Period of Time

The Global Property and Casualty Insurance for Aerospace & Defense Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Property Insurance, Casualty Insurance), Application (Rented Aircraft, Owned Aircraft), Coverage (In-flight Coverage, Hull at Risk, Hull/Spares War Risk, Loss of Liscence, Aviation Personal Accident, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Property and Casualty Insurance for Aerospace & Defense Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



