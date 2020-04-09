Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile Market Growth Is a Question Mark

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are State farm group (United States), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Progressive Corporation (United States), All state (United States), Liberty mutual (United States), Travelers (United States), USAA group (United States), Chubb INA group (United States), Nationwide group (United States) and American International group (United States).



Property and casualty insurance are the coverage which protects the person and the property it owns. In case of a vehicle, property insurance covers damage caused by accident, theft, fire, explosion, self-ignition, lighting, riots, act of terrorism, or natural calamities. While, the casualty insurance provides a liability coverage of a person who is found in an accident. It also covers the medical expenses as well as repair of damaged property. Moreover, various discounts are provided in property and casualty insurance such as training discount, student discount or mature driver discounts. These benefits are increasing the demand of property and casualty insurance.



The Global Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Property insurance, Casualty insurance), Discount type (Safe driver discount, Car safety, Good student, Others), Coverage (Collision, Comprehensive, Uninsured motor vehicle, Emergency road service, Liability, Medical, Others), Distribution channel (Online, Insurance broker)



Market Drivers

- Stringent Government Regulations to Buy Automotive Insurance Policy

- Add on Coverage Offered by Companies



Market Trend

- Increasing Road Accidents Owing to Rise in Traffic Globally



Restraints

- Increasing on Demand Car Services May Hamper the Market

- Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles



Opportunities

- Increasing Popularity of Property and Casualty Insurance

- Increase in Per Capita Income is leading to Increase in Automobile Sales



Challenges

- Presence of Major Players is leading to Stiff Competition



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 3rd June 2019, Nationwide has announced that it has acquired E-risk services which is a leading program manager and specializes in portfolio of management line products.

On 24th July 2019, Convey has launched technology marketplace which is a technology referral service for property and casualty insurance agencies. This helps in reduction of costs, increase operational efficiency, and take advantage of cloud based solutions.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



