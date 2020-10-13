Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are State farm group (United States), Berkshire Hathaway (United States), Progressive Corporation (United States), All state (United States), Liberty mutual (United States), Travelers (United States), USAA group (United States), Chubb INA group (United States), Nationwide group (United States) and American International group (United States).



Property and casualty insurance are the coverage which protects the person and the property it owns. In case of a vehicle, property insurance covers damage caused by accident, theft, fire, explosion, self-ignition, lighting, riots, act of terrorism, or natural calamities. While, the casualty insurance provides a liability coverage of a person who is found in an accident. It also covers the medical expenses as well as repair of damaged property. Moreover, various discounts are provided in property and casualty insurance such as training discount, student discount or mature driver discounts. These benefits are increasing the demand of property and casualty insurance.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Stringent Government Regulations to Buy Automotive Insurance Policy

- Add on Coverage Offered by Companies



Market Trend

- Increasing Road Accidents Owing to Rise in Traffic Globally



Restraints

- Increasing on Demand Car Services May Hamper the Market

- Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles



Opportunities

- Increasing Popularity of Property and Casualty Insurance

- Increase in Per Capita Income is leading to Increase in Automobile Sales



Challenges

- Presence of Major Players is leading to Stiff Competition



The Global Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

for Automobile Comprehensive Study by Type (Property insurance, Casualty insurance), Discount type (Safe driver discount, Car safety, Good student, Others), Coverage (Collision, Comprehensive, Uninsured motor vehicle, Emergency road service, Liability, Medical, Others), Distribution channel (Online, Insurance broker)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile

Chapter 4: Presenting the Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Property and Casualty Insurance for Automobile Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



