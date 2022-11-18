NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Property and Casualty Insurance in Oil & Gas Sector Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Property and Casualty Insurance in Oil & Gas Sector market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include: AXA SA (France), Chubb (Switzerland), Tokio Marine HCC (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Allianz (Germany), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Berkshire Hathaway, Inc(United States), Intact Financial Corporation (Canada), The Travelers Indemnity Company (United States), Cravens Warren Commercial Insurance(United States).



Definition:

Insurance of property means insurance of buildings, machinery, stocks, and other areas against fire and allied perils, burglary risks, explosion, physical damage on properties, storms, floods, and so on. In the oil & gas industry, property insurance covers human life, the environment, and property from any accidents related to oil & gas organization activities. The oil & gas industry consists of series of procedures, chemical reactions, and harsh and difficult working conditions which tend to increase the risk to cost-intensive property, human life, and the environment. Thus, the industry requires to be insured to cover a certain proportion of the liability in case of any accidents. Property insurance is a policy that provides financial reimbursement to the owner or renter of a structure and its contents in the event of damage or theft. Property insurance can include personal insurance, renters insurance, flood insurance, and earthquake insurance. The insurance business is in a good position to help speed up the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. The oil and gas insurance industry are extremely consolidated, with the top ten carriers accounting for more than 70% of the market. Rates have risen in recent years, and most insurers have been more hesitant about providing coverage in the sector. Even a few major insurers taking action in this context will send a powerful signal to the oil and gas industry.



In May 2021, Allianz has announced a tightening of its coal policy and new restrictions on its business with the oil sands industry, drawing praise from environmental groups. The insurer's new coal policy tightens existing restrictions on coal insurance.



Market Opportunities:

Digital Access and Enhanced Claim Settlings



Market Trends:

Enhanced Oil and Gas Protection

Up Surging Demand For the New and Ongoing Projects



Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Insurance in Oil and Gas Industry across the World

The Increasing Awareness Regarding The Insurance For Oil And Gas Industry in Developing Countries



The Global Property and Casualty Insurance in Oil & Gas Sector Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Property Insurance, Casualty Insurance), Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream Sector), Distribution Channel (Direct, Agency, Banks, Other)



Global Property and Casualty Insurance in Oil & Gas Sector market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



