Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market May Set Major Growth by 2026 : InSource Insurance, Intact Financial, Munich, Starr International

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allianz (Germany), American International Group, Inc. (United States), Arch Capital Group Ltd (Bermuda), AXA SA (France), Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (United States), Chubb Limited (United States), Cravens Warren Commercial Insurance (United States), Everest Re Group, Ltd. (Bermuda), Hartford Fire Insurance Company (United States), InSource Insurance Group, LLC (United States), Intact Financial Corporation (Canada), James River Insurance Company (United States), Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States), Munich RE (Germany), Starr International Company, Inc. (United States), The Travelers Indemnity Company (United States), Tokio Marine HCC (United States) and Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland)



Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market Overview

The global property & casualty insurance market for oil & gas sector is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Rising number of interruptions & casualties in the oil & gas sector is expected to be one of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. The market was estimated to be around USD 17,371.1 million in 2019. However, the market is expected to witness some decline in the growth for the next few years due to the current pandemic & the recession in oil & gas industry, but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



The Global Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Property Insurance {Personal Property, Commercial Property}, Casualty Insurance), Application (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream), End Users (Exploration and Production Companies, Drilling Contractors, Oil Field Service Contractors, Oil Lease Operators, Pipeline Operators and Contractors, Plant Maintenance Contractors, Others), Coverage (Property Insurance {Replacement Cost, Actual Cash Value, Extended Replacement Costs}, Casualty Insurance {Workers' Compensation, Automobile Liability, General Liability, Excess and Umbrella Liability})



Market Drivers

- The increasing number of interruption in the oil and gas industry due to the occurrences such as power shutdown, internal or external interference in operational activities, or other activities reacted to property. The growing demand for property insurance in the oil and gas sector has driven market growth. Furthermore, the rising concerns for accidents caused in the oil & gas sector & increasing regulatory pressure to ensure the employees' safety & security is another major driving factor.



Market Trend

- The property insurance are now made to compensate an insured for the financial impact of the interruption/interference to that business as a result of physical damage to insured property or other key external events, such as damage at a supplier's or customer's premises. Furthermore, the growing use of blockchain in casualty insurance sector and increasing usage of artificial intelligence (AI) sensor technology & cloud technology are some other trends of the market.



Restraints

- Short Term Restraint for the Market Due to Shutting Down of Operations & Process of Different Companies Across Different Parts of the World Due to COVID-19 Pandemic



Opportunities

- An increase in deductible limits by oil and gas companies' in order to save money on premiums will ultimately increase the coverage limit. Also, certain laws provide exemptions from the deduction limit for certain situations and will provide tax saving. This benefit has motivated the oil and gas sector to adopt insurance policies of which property insurance is being demanded



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Property & Casualty Insurance for Oil & Gas Sector Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



